Judith Faye Parker

April 26, 1944- April 09, 2022

Judith Faye Parker, 77, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 26, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late James and Hilda (Thielmann) Tackett.

Judith was very devoted to God and a devoted member of several churches in her lifetime including being a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Mothers of Twins Club. She was a Stephens Minister of 2nd Presbyterian Church, Carlisle. Judith was a very giving person and enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, making Christmas cookies with the kids, and playing cards.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William T. Parker of Boiling Springs; children, W. Theodore Parker (Lacie) of West Newton, PA, Dawn L. Parker of Carlisle, and Rebecca L. Riel (Brandon) of Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sisters, Florence Domhoff, Shirley Walowen, Deborah Newell all of Butler, PA, and Mary Minton of Cabot.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 16th, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007 with Rev. Kevin C. Stout officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Charity of One's Choice. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.