Judith E. Gutshall

March 22, 1942 - June 8, 2023

Judith "Judy" E. (Weibley) Gutshall, age 81 of Carlisle, and formerly of Loysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2023. Born in Harrisburg to the late William and Betty (Foltz) Weibley on March 22, 1942, Judy is survived by two sons: Douglas (Jean) Gutshall of Carlisle, and Donald (Cecily) Gutshall of AZ; and five siblings: Alice (Marlin) Hipp of Greencastle, Donald (Deb) Orth of Carlisle, Linda Apodaca of CA, Larry (Deb) Weibley of Carlisle, and Deb Stackfield of Carlisle, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. In addition to her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her beloved stepmother, Doris Weibley and her brother, William Weibley, Jr. Judy touched many people's hearts during her lifetime. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, sense of humor, love she gave everyone, and especially her willingness to help others.

Judy spent her life in Loysville and was a graduate of Green Park Union High School. She was employed by Perry Village in New Bloomfield as a financial services clerk until her retirement in 2005. Post retirement she enjoyed traveling with her Bus Trip Club touring all over the US. She was a very active lady who enjoyed performing in musicals and singing groups for many years. Judy was also an active longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she worshipped and served faithfully in so many church activities. She was involved in many activities including the Hospitality Committee which prepared luncheons for events hosted by the church.

Judy's memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 AM at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Pastor Eric Petty officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in Restland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to Messiah Lutheran Church, 70 Limestone Ridge Road, Elliottsburg, PA 17024.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. of Loysville.