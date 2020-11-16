Judith E. Eckert, 84 of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was preceded in death by her husband Vance Eckert, a daughter Patricia Gorsuch and by her sister June Dissinger. Surviving are her two sons David Eckert (Cindy) and Paul Eckert (Robin); 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.