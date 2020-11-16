 Skip to main content
Judith E. Eckert, 84 of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was preceded in death by her husband Vance Eckert, a daughter Patricia Gorsuch and by her sister June Dissinger. Surviving are her two sons David Eckert (Cindy) and Paul Eckert (Robin); 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced when guests are able to gather safely. For full obituary and to sign the online guest book please visit MalpezziFuneralHome.com

