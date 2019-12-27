Judith Duncan, 75, of Carlisle, PA, passed away December 18, 2019 in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born November 26, 1944 in Carlisle to the late William L. and Esther L. (Walters) Duncan.
Judith was a graduate of Big Spring High School, Class of 1962 and worked for the Newville Ribbon Factory. She was a 49 year member of the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association and attended McClures Gap Church of God in her younger years. She like to travel and loved animals.
Surviving are her son, Ronald Duncan and wife Tina of Mechanicsburg; granddaughter, Ashley (Duncan) Dobak and husband Scott of Etters; great-grandson, Palmer Dobak at home; brother, Randall Duncan and wife Tammy of Carlisle; and niece Jamie Buttler and family of New Jersey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be held at the conveniences of the family in the Opposum Hill Union Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Human Society of Harrisburg. Visit www. HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.