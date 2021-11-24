Judith Ann Riley, 81, of Newville passed away Monday November 22, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle.

She was born March 14, 1940 a daughter of Julius and Margarite Scott.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Joseph W. Riley, and one grandson Dustin Graves.

She had been the owner of Riley's All That Video in Newville.

She is survived by two sons Carl Graves and his wife Kim, and Duane Graves, one daughter Marilyn Yeager and her husband Dave, three grandchildren Amy Graves, Jessica Graves and Jarrid Yeager, and three great grandchildren Kaydence Graves Dustin Graves Jr., and Leelah Yeager.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.