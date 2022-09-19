Judith A. Geitner

June 22, 1938- September 12, 2022J

udith A. Geitner, 84, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in her home. She was born June 22, 1938 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Homer N. and Myrtle L. Patterson. Judith is survived by her husband of over 60 years, E. Peter Geitner, and since retiring to Carlisle she has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

She earned her BA Degree in Home Economics from Michigan State University in 1960 and was granted her Adult Education Certification to teach consumer education in home economics by the University of the State of New York in 1970.

Judith dedicated her life to the community in which she lived at the time. During her years in Fulton, NY she organized and founded the Fulton Nursery School, was an elected member of the Fulton City Board of Education for ten years, served as head cook for the Senior Nutrition congregate and home delivered meal program, and volunteered her services to Oswego County Opportunities by designing and furnishing six group homes for the mentally challenged in various locations throughout the county. While in Lynchburg, VA she volunteered with Presbyterian Homes and Family Services to design and furnish over two dozen group homes and campus living facilities for troubled children and mentally challenged adults.

Above all else, Judy was a wife, mother and grandmother as exemplified on her 70th birthday when her seven grandchildren presented her a plaque listing "70 Things We Love About Grandma Judy". As one of her children recently said: "It was the spotless house, the home-sewn dresses and pajamas, the apple and rhubarb pies, the chocolate chip cookies and the banana bread, the back rubbed or scratched when we could not sleep, and always being made to feel safe, loved and supported so we didn't have to worry because we knew Mom had the worrying covered".

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Laura (Bill) Gulgert of Herndon, VA; sons, Bill (Sheri) of Tolland, CT and Matthew (Geri) of Syracuse, NY; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Russell of Porter, IN. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Patterson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to Oswego County Opportunities, 239 Oneida Street, Fulton, NY 13069.