Juan Ramon Sanchez Jr.

Juan R. "Jay" Sanchez Jr, age 40 of Sherman's Dale, passed away unexpectedly October 24, 2020. Born on July 18, 1980 in Gettysburg, son of Juan R. "Ray" Sanchez Sr and Donna L. Gramm.

Friends will be received from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday October 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at Mt Holly Springs Cemetery.

As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

