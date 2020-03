Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Shepherds Gate Worship Center, 53 South Side Dr., Newville, PA 17241. For a complete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.