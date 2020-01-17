Joyce Snell, of Boaz, AL, formerly of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a brief stay at Coosa Valley Health Care in Glencoe, AL.
Born November 5, 1926, in Mt. Holly Springs, PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Sheaffer and was a graduate of Carlisle High School. After working at Daily Express in Carlisle, PA, she worked at McCoy Electronics in Mt Holly where she retired as a QC Inspector after 20 years of service.
Joyce was an active member of St Paul Lutheran Church of Carlisle, PA, and participated for several years in the peanut butter egg-making ministry. Once she moved to Alabama in 2017, she attended Calvary Baptist Church and New Union FCM Church. She belonged to a number of organizations: in PA the Eagles, REAC, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Minnequa, Verhovay, the Mt. Holly Golden Ages Club, and in AL the Boaz Senior Center. She also attended Camp Ladore, the PA Salvation Army summer camp, every year she was able.
Hardly ever at home, Joyce enjoyed traveling, visiting nursing home residents, visiting and spending time with her grandchildren, amusement parks, roller skating, line dancing and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Her biggest trips were a trip out west with her friend Mary Russell, and a trip to see her granddaughter in St. Croix, in the US Virgin Islands. She also traveled to Nova Scotia, Washington State and Canada. She would rather eat meals out than cook and used her oven for a "sweets hideaway."
Joyce was preceded in death by her half-brother, Reginald Richwine of Mt. Holly Springs; her first husband, Frank Fink of DE; her second husband, Robert Snell of NY; her daughter, Jessica (Fink) Proctor of AZ; and her great-grandson, Stephen G. Sigley of FL.
Survivors include: her daughter, Kathryn (Fink) and husband Lynn Gillian of Boaz, AL; a grandson, Matthew and wife Tiffany Gillian of Memphis, TN; a granddaughter, Amanda and husband Stephen Sigley of Madeira Beach, FL; 4 great-grandchildren, Katie and Wyatt Gillian of Overland Park, KS and Olivia and Will Sigley of Madeira Beach, FL; a nephew, Reginald Richwine of Nicholasville, KY; and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the VFW Post #477, 2104 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. Morgan Funeral Home of Attalla, AL, Cremation Society of PA, and Hollinger Funeral Home of Mt. Holly Springs, PA are handling all arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Peanut Butter Egg Ministry, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013, Mt. Holly Springs Golden Age Club, C/O Elaine Gilbert, 2378 Walnut Bottom Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015 or the Ladies Auxiliary of New Union FCM Church, PO Box 190, Boaz, AL 35957.
Service information
1:00AM
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
1:43PM
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065