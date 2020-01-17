Joyce Snell, of Boaz, AL, formerly of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a brief stay at Coosa Valley Health Care in Glencoe, AL.

Born November 5, 1926, in Mt. Holly Springs, PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Sheaffer and was a graduate of Carlisle High School. After working at Daily Express in Carlisle, PA, she worked at McCoy Electronics in Mt Holly where she retired as a QC Inspector after 20 years of service.

Joyce was an active member of St Paul Lutheran Church of Carlisle, PA, and participated for several years in the peanut butter egg-making ministry. Once she moved to Alabama in 2017, she attended Calvary Baptist Church and New Union FCM Church. She belonged to a number of organizations: in PA the Eagles, REAC, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Minnequa, Verhovay, the Mt. Holly Golden Ages Club, and in AL the Boaz Senior Center. She also attended Camp Ladore, the PA Salvation Army summer camp, every year she was able.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up