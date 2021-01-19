Joyce Shatto

Joyce (Kennedy) Shatto, of Enola, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021 at home surrounded by her family and the loving care of Homeland Hospice nurses and aides. Born on July 20, 1945 in Waterbury CT, she was the daughter of Robert and Eleanor (Doherty) Kennedy. She was the widow of Joseph B. Hoyt Jr. and wife of Frederick E. Shatto. Joyce was a lifelong music educator and musician. She graduated from Murray State University and earned a Master's Degree in Music Education from Temple University. She taught music in KY, CT, and in the Cumberland Valley Pa. School District.

Joyce played second trumpet for the Hershey Symphony for thirty one years and assisted with the Hershey Symphony's Festival Strings for middle school string players. She also performed with the Carlisle Brass Quintet, played first trumpet with the Carlisle and New Cumberland Town Bands. She played second trumpet for the Dickenson College Community Orchestra and played in the pit for various performances of the Harrisburg Civic Opera. She served as the Librarian of the Carlisle Town Band, for twenty five plus years. She loved reading and loved her pet cats, dogs and horses. She enjoyed volunteering for the Pennsylvania Equine Council's Learning Center and the Susquehanna Valley Reining Association.