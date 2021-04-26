Joyce Marie Chaposky

Loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Joyce Chaposky, 85, of Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born on Oct. 3, 1935 in Darlington, PA and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Verna (Heaton) Brown and was the widow of MSG (Ret.) Joseph Chaposky, U. S. Army. She is survived by her loving children, George J. (Debbie) Chaposky, Joseph C. Chaposky, Rosemarie (Clifford) Canant, Maryann (Kenneth) Yohn and Judith A. Bitner, one brother Michael (Dee) Brown, one sister Helen (Jerry) Barnhouse and more than 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce was a career military wife and traveled the world with five children and her loving husband Joseph. She was a member of St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church, Harrisburg. Joyce was a 1953 graduate of East Palestine High School in Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering on Penn State. "Love you, Love you, Love you". The Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church, 5408 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, with Father Taras Lovska officiating. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle where the Panachida will be held at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice of Carlisle LLC, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Visit www.Since1853.com for condolences.