Joyce M. Nailor, age 77 years, of Carlisle, PA died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born on May 23, 1943 in Middlesex Twp., Carlisle, to the late Lester M. and Ella Mae Deitch Nailor.

Joyce attended the Lifetime Adult Daycare at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and she also attended the Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Kingstown. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with her loving family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by a brother, Maynard L. Nailor, Mechanicsburg, five sisters, Helen E. Hair, Carlisle, Viola M. Zettlemoyer, Marysville, Marian A. Bigler, Betty J. Noss, and Evelyn L. Walter all of Carlisle, PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth I. Robinson and five brothers, Edwin, Melvin, William Sr., Paul and Wayne Nailor.