Joyce I. Warner, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle. Visitation and fellowship will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Promedica Hospice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.