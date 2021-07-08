Joyce Gockley Myers

Joyce Myers, age 92 of Carlisle, PA died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Center in Carlisle, PA.
She was born on March 15, 1929 in Lebanon, PA to the late Marvin B. and Lydia Snyder Gockley and was the widow of George W. Myers who died on December 8, 2017. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert, Glenn and Paul Gockley.
Joyce spent many years working for Hershey Foods Co., The Bon-Ton Shop, and volunteering with Carlisle United Methodist Church (formerly Grace United Methodist Church). She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and lived for many years in Carlisle in a close-knit neighborhood on Channel Drive. She then lived in Shippensburg for several years before returning to Carlisle. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, traveling, and hosting many family reunions. As the middle child and only girl in the family, Joyce was the glue that kept everyone informed of family news. She always enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends, especially the Red Hat Ladies.
She is survived by her brother, Fred (wife Marianne) Gockley of Lansdale, PA and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM in the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Mira A. Hewlett officiating. Interment will be in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a public viewing on Tuesday at the church from 11:00 AM until time of services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
