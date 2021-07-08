Joyce Gockley Myers

Joyce Myers, age 92 of Carlisle, PA died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Center in Carlisle, PA.

She was born on March 15, 1929 in Lebanon, PA to the late Marvin B. and Lydia Snyder Gockley and was the widow of George W. Myers who died on December 8, 2017. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert, Glenn and Paul Gockley.

Joyce spent many years working for Hershey Foods Co., The Bon-Ton Shop, and volunteering with Carlisle United Methodist Church (formerly Grace United Methodist Church). She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and lived for many years in Carlisle in a close-knit neighborhood on Channel Drive. She then lived in Shippensburg for several years before returning to Carlisle. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, traveling, and hosting many family reunions. As the middle child and only girl in the family, Joyce was the glue that kept everyone informed of family news. She always enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends, especially the Red Hat Ladies.

She is survived by her brother, Fred (wife Marianne) Gockley of Lansdale, PA and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.