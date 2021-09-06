Joyce F. Lebo, 89, a resident of Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, died Friday, September 3rd, 2021. She was born December 20, 1931, in Carlisle, the eldest child of the late Richard L. and Helen V. (Bockey) Group.

Though she spent her early years in Mt. Holly Springs, Joyce considered herself a lifelong resident of Carlisle, living more than 50 years on North College Street. She was formerly employed with the Carlisle Area School District, Carlisle Tire & Rubber, and The Sarah Todd Home.

A person of routine, Joyce could be found at John's Hideaway Restaurant any day of the week, the old Carlisle Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, and, for decades, in the chair at Joyce Morgan's Beauty Salon for her never-to-be-missed pre-dawn weekly appointment.

Joyce loved all sports, and rarely missed a chance to catch a baseball game or root for the Dallas Cowboys. She read the local newspapers daily and was well versed in the latest news around town. She also enjoyed food and meals with gusto, always ensuring there was room for dessert (or two).

Joyce lived a full life on her own terms until the very end and was a shining example of how to age with dignity, humor, and grace.