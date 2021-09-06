Joyce F. Lebo, 89, a resident of Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, died Friday, September 3rd, 2021. She was born December 20, 1931, in Carlisle, the eldest child of the late Richard L. and Helen V. (Bockey) Group.
Though she spent her early years in Mt. Holly Springs, Joyce considered herself a lifelong resident of Carlisle, living more than 50 years on North College Street. She was formerly employed with the Carlisle Area School District, Carlisle Tire & Rubber, and The Sarah Todd Home.
A person of routine, Joyce could be found at John's Hideaway Restaurant any day of the week, the old Carlisle Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, and, for decades, in the chair at Joyce Morgan's Beauty Salon for her never-to-be-missed pre-dawn weekly appointment.
Joyce loved all sports, and rarely missed a chance to catch a baseball game or root for the Dallas Cowboys. She read the local newspapers daily and was well versed in the latest news around town. She also enjoyed food and meals with gusto, always ensuring there was room for dessert (or two).
Joyce lived a full life on her own terms until the very end and was a shining example of how to age with dignity, humor, and grace.
She is survived by her granddaughter Jennifer (husband Tim) Hartell, and great grandchildren Ella and Evan, all of Lititz; sisters Jane Keller and Dolly Group of Carlisle; four nephews and one niece.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son and only child, Stephen J. Lebo, who died October 16, 2008, as well as her brother Conrad R. "Budd" Group.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and sincerest appreciation for the high quality of care and compassion provided to Joyce at all levels by the entire Chapel Pointe team during the last nine years. Joyce truly valued her relationships with the staff, and we are thankful of the friendship and love exchanged between them all.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday September 10, 2021 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Assistant Chaplain Linda Slusser officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benevolent Fund of Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, 770 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.
