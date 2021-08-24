Joyce E. Gries

Joyce E. Losch Gries, 91, of Newville passed away Monday August 23, 2021 at Elmcroft of Shippensburg.

She was born September 17, 1929 in Carlisle, a daughter of Charles A. and Eva M. Group Losch.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband George H. Gries Sr., who passed away March 6, 1999, and one son John C. Gries.

Mrs. Gries retired from Book of the Month Club, Mechanicsburg.

She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church of Carlisle, and had been involved with Stevens Ministry. She had been a volunteer with Hospice, Manor Care, and with the Carlisle Hospital.

Joyce is survived by four children George H. Gries Jr. (Diane) of Wallkill, NY, Linda K. Waggoner (Ed) of Carlilse, Donald A. Gries (Kathy) of Mechanicsburg, and Pamela J. Handshew (Jamy) of Newville; One brother Charles A. Losch (Sharon), and two sisters Lesley R. Riley (Bob), and Angie S. Anderson (Charles); Nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday August 28, 2021 at 11 AM in the Plainfield First Church of God 2089 Newville Rd, Plainfield, with the Rev. James Klock officiating. A viewing will be held in the church from 9 to 11 AM in the church. Burial will be held in Letort Spring Cemetery, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Grane Hospice 1010 Plymouth Rd. Suite D York, PA 17402.