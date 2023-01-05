Joyce C. Beachy

November 23, 1942- January 03, 2023

Joyce C. Beachy, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 23, 1942, in East Canton, OH to the late Denzell and Velma (Lillie) Bailey.

Joyce was a longtime member of The Meeting House - Carlisle Campus. She led a bible study group, was actively involved with the Pioneer Girls both in Carlisle and York and had been an active member of the Christian Women's Club. Joyce had been active with Life Partners Christian Ministries. Along with her husband, she served as a former east coast leader for the organization. Joyce also served as a volunteer for Messiah Lifeways Adult Day Care.

She spent her entire rewarding career working as a registered nurse. Joyce worked in hospitals in Canton, OH; Goshen, IN; Baltimore, MD; and served the people of Haiti, where she met her future husband, while on a mission trip many years ago. In her later years, she worked with her husband in his practice.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dr. Stanley C. Beachy of Carlisle; three children, Steven K. (wife Lori) Beachy of Carlisle, Rev. Grant M. (wife Sara) Beachy of Charlotte, NC, and Bethany J. (husband Jacob) Sanford of Portage, MI; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister, Diane (husband James) Ice of Beach City, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dan Bailey, one sister Deloris Keogh, and one grandson, Samuel Beachy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Meeting House - Carlisle Campus, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Kenneth Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joyce to The Meeting House - Carlisle Campus 1155 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

