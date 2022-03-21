Joyce A Potts, 87, of Carlisle returned to her heavenly home on Friday, March 18, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. Joyce was born on November 24,1934 to the late John and Beulah Rynard. Joyce Rynard became Joyce Potts on December 4,1955 when she married James Potts also of Carlisle. Together they were blessed to spend 67 years together and raise two daughters.

Joyce was active in her church, Plainfield First Church of God, and for many years loved teaching the young children about her Lord and Savior. Joyce was a friend to all and always had a smile to share.

A Celebration of Life Service in Joyce's honor will be held on Thursday, March 24,2022 at 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA with a Visitation held one hour prior to the services. Burial with Committal Services will follow at Westminster Memorial Park in Carlisle, PA.

Joyce is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughters Linda Potts and Judy (Ronald) Sterling. In 2001 Joyce became a grandmother to Jacob Clay Sterling, who brought joy and many blessings to her life. Joyce was preceded in death by an infant son, Ryan, brothers Harold and Donald, and sister Doris Jumper. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests Memorial Contributions in her memory be made to the Plainfield First Church of God Plainfield, PA

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA.

