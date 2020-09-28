× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce A. Glover, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her daughters' Dianna's home. She was born on August 22, 1933 in Mechanicsburg and was a daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret (Raymond) Sheaffer Stum Brown. Joyce was the widow Roger E. Glover who died April 22, 2012.

Joyce graduated from Carlisle High School and was a loving and devoted homemaker. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

Joyce is survived by two daughters; Dianna (husband, James) Jedlowski and Dorenia Pegues, two sons; Guy (wife, Kimberly) Gutshall and Steven (wife, Diann) Yohn, three step-sons; Roger, Jr., Richard and Raymond Glover, 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, David Pegues, III, one grandson, Steven Yohn, Jr. and one brother, Lewis Sheaffer.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.EwingBrothers.com.