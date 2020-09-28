 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce A. Glover

Joyce A. Glover

{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Glover

Joyce A. Glover, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her daughters' Dianna's home. She was born on August 22, 1933 in Mechanicsburg and was a daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret (Raymond) Sheaffer Stum Brown. Joyce was the widow Roger E. Glover who died April 22, 2012.

Joyce graduated from Carlisle High School and was a loving and devoted homemaker. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

Joyce is survived by two daughters; Dianna (husband, James) Jedlowski and Dorenia Pegues, two sons; Guy (wife, Kimberly) Gutshall and Steven (wife, Diann) Yohn, three step-sons; Roger, Jr., Richard and Raymond Glover, 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, David Pegues, III, one grandson, Steven Yohn, Jr. and one brother, Lewis Sheaffer.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.EwingBrothers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News