Joy Lynn Fernandes

April 21, 1933 - October 10, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joy Lynn Cooper Fernandes on October 10, 2022, at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle, PA. After a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Joy has joined her husband, Dale, who preceded her in death. She was born on April 21, 1933, and raised in Abington, PA to Guy M. Cooper and H. Dorothy (Hughes) Cooper.

Joy attended Bucknell University where she met her loving husband, Dale. As a Navy pilot's wife, she accompanied Dale to various posts throughout the U.S. until they settled in Flemington, NJ to raise their family. Joy possessed many talents and was always on the go. She loved playing and teaching the piano. She also loved participating in the yearly Robert Shaw Festival and singing in his choir. She established, directed and played in various handbell choirs. She was bitten by the genealogy bug and spent a number of years tracing her family history back to England and the 16th century. This research provided proof that she was a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR). She became a Regional Director in the organization and attended numerous conferences in Washington DC.

Joy relished being with her family. Joy and Dale raised four sons, Keith (Kristeen), Scott (Jacky), Douglas (Sally) and Christopher (Jennifer). Many more memories were made with the addition of granddaughters, Keirstin, Ashley, Abigail, Keira, Hannah, Isabella, Sonia and grandsons Devan and Henry. Joy was also able to meet her great grandson, William, as well.

Interment for both Dale and Joy will be on October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https:/curealz.org/givingonate/). www.EwingBrothers.com.