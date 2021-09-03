Joy K. Sherman, age 75, passed away at her home in Carlisle, PA on Monday, August 30, 2021.

She was born July 2, 1946, in Carlisle to the late Arthur H. and Mary (Keiter) Goodhart.

A memorial service will be held at 7PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. There will be a time of visitation on Thursday from 5PM until the time of the service.

Joy is survived by her husband of 53 years Robert L. Sherman; daughter Carol J. Bisker of Carlisle; granddaughter Megan D. Jumper and her husband David of Carlisle; grandson Tanner J. Bisker of Carlisle; brothers Arthur F. Goodhart of Newville and Gerald J. Goodhart of Carlisle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

