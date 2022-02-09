Jouetta M. Bream, 89, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away peacefully and went home to rest with her LORD and Savior on February 9, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1932, in Carlisle to the late Arthur and Freida (Killian) Crusey and was the widow of Sylvester Bream Jr., who passed away on May 25, 1995.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324 with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Uriah United Methodist Church Cemetery, following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Uriah United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.