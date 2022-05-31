Joshua David Smith

August 20, 1985- May 27, 2022

Joshua David Smith, age 36, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Carlisle on August 20, 1985, to Tammy J. Duncan and Christopher A. Smith.

Josh served 10 years in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant, and earning numerous medals, with deployment to Kuwait, three years in Japan and special service in Vietnam. He left active duty with an honorable discharge, for a career that allowed him to continue to serve his country, through the Dept. of Defense, by helping his brothers and sisters in arms, transition to civilian life. A job that he thoroughly loved.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 16 years Jacquelyn J. (Packer) Smith; sons Cameron and Bronnen; parents; grandparents Curvey and Kenneth Duncan, Sr., and Mary Smith; beloved siblings Joey and Beth; in-laws Raymond and Brenda Packer; and sisters-in-law Brittany and Haley. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and faithful dog Tali. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, grandfather, and three uncles.

Josh cherished his family, with a big heart, and to him, his friends as well as his brothers and sisters in arms, were also "family". He was known for his great sense of humor, good times with lots of laughter, his unyielding kindness, and the desire to help anyone in need. He was an avid hunter and proud Dallas Cowboys and Michigan State Spartans fan. Josh will be forever in our hearts, always remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, friend, and Patriot. Our Wounded Warrior is at peace.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00PM until service time. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.