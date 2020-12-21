Josephine Myer Dohoney, 96, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

Josephine was born on October 9, 1924 in Harrisburg. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rozena (Myer) Staley of Harrisburg. She resided in Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg for most of her adult life but resided at the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community in Carlisle for the last 5 years.

She was the widow of Dr. William P. Dohoney, (Pat) who passed in 2018. They had been married for over 74 years. Before practicing locally, he was an Air Force dentist, and she was a military wife and home maker.

She was a graduate of John Harris High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan L. Elicker (Dohoney), of Camp Hill. Also, her granddaughter, Danielle L. Rosensweig (Elicker), of Boca Raton, Florida, and two great granddaughters, Addison and Alexis Rosensweig, also of Florida.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dana (Dan) E. Elicker who passed away five days prior to her.