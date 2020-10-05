Josephine M. Henry, 77, of Newville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Chapel Pointe of Carlisle. She was born on October 15, 1942 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi (Locke) Mowery.

Josie attended Captain Jack High School in Mount Union, PA and went on to Shippensburg University where she received her B.A. and M.A in Education. In her early career, Josie taught at Gettysburg and South Middleton School Districts. She later worked in administration and curriculum instruction for South Middleton School District and the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She worked for Big Spring School District as a Reading Supervisor from 1998 until her retirement in 2002. Upon retirement, Josie continued working as an independent consultant for an educational software firm. Josie was a founding member of the Boiling Springs Civic Association, an avid reader, and a lover early American history. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially in her favorite place, Stone Harbor, New Jersey.