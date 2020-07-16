× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph W. Riley, 74, of Newville passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 in his home.

He was born October 1, 1945 in Covington, KY the son of the late Joseph Riley and Jessy Tully who survives him.

He is survived by his wife Judith Ann Scott Riley.

He had served in the U.S. Army, had worked at Kinney Shoe, the White Circle and retired from ABF as a truck driver.

Joe belonged to the Men's Club of Mechanicsburg, the Eagles, and the White Circle.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by one son Robert Riley and his wife Deanna, one grandson Josh Riley, and one sister Pamela Riley.

All services will be private.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.