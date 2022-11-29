Joseph W. Bistline was called home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2022, Thanksgiving Day, at the age of 97. Joe accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior as a young teenager and endeavored to live for Him all his life. He married Dorothy Beers of Marysville who was called home in 2008, just six weeks before their 60th wedding anniversary. He was a graduate of the Landisburg Joint High School Class of 1944. He was a farmer all his life and a rural mail route driver. He was a member of the Landisburg Church of God, where he served as Sunday School teacher and church Council member over fifty years. He was also a committee member of over fifty years of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties.