Joseph W Bistline
August 14, 1925- November 24, 2022
Joseph W. Bistline was called home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2022, Thanksgiving Day, at the age of 97. Joe accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior as a young teenager and endeavored to live for Him all his life. He married Dorothy Beers of Marysville who was called home in 2008, just six weeks before their 60th wedding anniversary. He was a graduate of the Landisburg Joint High School Class of 1944. He was a farmer all his life and a rural mail route driver. He was a member of the Landisburg Church of God, where he served as Sunday School teacher and church Council member over fifty years. He was also a committee member of over fifty years of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties.
Surviving are his two children: Jean (Ronald) Ream of Carlisle and Larry (Glenda) Bistline of Shippensburg; three grandchildren: Heidi (Alan) Guyer of Shippensburg, Rodney (Jennifer) Bistline of Shippensburg and Maria (David) Schaszberger of Mechanicsburg; and ten great grandchildren.
The funeral services celebrating Joe's life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 2 at the Landisburg Church of God, with Pastor Jeremy Blair officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon at the church just prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Landisburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to the Landisburg Church of God, PO Box 216, Landisburg, PA 17040.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., located in Loysville, PA.