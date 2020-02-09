Joseph Vincent Stets, 65, of Carlisle, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. He was born on January 30, 1955 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Frank and Catherine (Herman) Stets.

Joe was a 1973 graduate of Carlisle High School. He was a line haul driver with YRC Freights. Joe loved to travel and explore new places.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin Stets of Mt. Holly Springs and Andrew Stets of Carlisle, two daughters, Heather Harrington of Alburtis and Lisa Roden and husband Wayne of Albertville, MN, three brothers, Frank Stets and Mike Stets both of Carlisle and George Stets and wife Beverly of Newville, two sisters, Eleanor Speece and husband Timothy of Mt. Holly Springs and Christine Shoffner and husband Robert of Carlisle, nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org or NJ Sharing Network, njsharingnetwork.org or Donate Life Pennsylvania, donatelifepa.org or to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research, alcoholismresearch.org.

