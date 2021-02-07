Joseph R. Hribal, 81, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at home with family by his side. He was born on April 9, 1939 in Carlisle and was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Blackburn) Hribal. Joe graduated from Carlisle High School in 1957. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. Joe retired from C. H. Masland & Sons, Carlisle after 38 years of service. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. Joe enjoyed his family especially his two grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy K. (Myers) Hribal, two sons, Damon V. (wife Mary Bender) Hribal of Washington D.C. and Matthew R. (wife Cathleen) Hribal of Carlisle, one nephew Dennis Baish of Carlisle and two grandchildren, Henry J. Hribal and Olivia C. Hribal both of Carlisle. Joe was preceded in death by one sister Dorothy Baish. A private graveside will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle with Rev. Miriam Hewlett officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.