Joseph Norwood Still

January 08, 1928- September 05, 2022

Joseph Norwood Still of Mt. Holly Springs PA, born 1928, died peacefully at home on September 5, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Still, who provided a lovely historical home for his last fourteen years; his sons Stephen Still and Kenneth Miller; his sister, Barbara Lebo; and his grandchildren James, Casey and Katharine Still and Lyn Boyd-Bauer. He was married to Dorothy Foreman Still of Carlisle PA, who died in 1989.

He spent his early years along the Susquehanna River in Halifax PA, where his Still (Steel) ancestors had lived since 1814. He is a graduate of Harrisburg Academy and Kiski Preparatory School. He served his country in Korea. He spent his career as an electronic technical writer that took him throughout the USA and the world. He worked primarily in the aerospace and power industries.

After retirement, he designed advanced low-distortion, hi-fidelity tube-type amplifiers. His designs were published in "Glass Audio", "AudioXpress" and other leading journals, and his concepts were borrowed by commercial amplifier companies.

His proudest accomplishment was writing the Still (Steel) Family History that documented in glowing detail his family history from England in the 1700s to present day. His book can be found in Cumberland, Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon, Maryland, and other historical society libraries.

A remembrance celebration will be held in the coming months. We shall miss his keen intellect and his love for our family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013