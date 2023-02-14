Joseph M. Boyer

September 19, 1943- February 07, 2023

Joseph Merle Boyer, 79, of Newville passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023 in UPMC West Shore Hospital.

He was born September 19, 1943 in Silver Spring Township a son of Wilbur G. and Lillian Smith Boyer.

He had served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the VFW, and American Legion both in Newville.

Joe had worked for International Harvester, Bowen McClaughlin, General Mills, and in retirement worked part-time for Upper MifflinTownship.

Mr. Boyer is survived by his significant other Donna Ott, one son Joseph K. Boyer and his wife Angela, two grandchildren Joseph K. Boyer II, and Kylee Boyer, two brothers Robert Boyer, Frank Boyer, two sisters Connie Yocum, and Barbara Boyer, and one great-grandchild on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the Carlisle First Church of God 705 Glendale St. Carlisle.