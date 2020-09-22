Joseph L. “Larry” Wilson, 77, died September 15th in Carlisle Hospital. Larry was born in Carlisle on December 5, 1942 to the late Durward and Ruth (Miller) Wilson. He was a member of the Boiling Springs High School class of 1960 where he played football, basketball, and excelled as a baseball player. He attended the University of Florida for two years, worked in Orlando, FL as a structural steel designer, and served in the Army Reserve for six years. He loved golf and once scored a hole in one while playing with friends at his class reunion. He is survived by his son, Benjamin of Portland, Oregon; brother Ron (Cindy), of Carlisle; sister, Cheryl Brand (James) of Thompsonville, Michigan; and former wife, Gloria Peek, of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by sister, Wendy Parker (Mark) Hinkhoffer of Florida. He is survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces scattered throughout the U.S. and Australia. A family memorial will be held at a future date.