Joseph H “Joey” Barclay passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home in Canyon Country, CA. He was born on March 17, 1969 in Holyoke, MA.
Joey was raised in Mt Holly Springs and graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1987. After high school, Joey went to CA to pursue a music career. He attended and then worked 12 years at Musician’s Institute, where he held various positions in admissions and IT. During that time he briefly toured in Japan with the band Ashen. Joey then worked at West Coast Ultrasound Institute, where he held positions as General Manager and Director of IT. Throughout those years and all of the long work hours, his son Brandon was always the most important part of his life.
He is survived by his parents, Merle and Donna Barclay of Mt Holly Springs; son Brandon Barclay (wife Ivette) of Canyon Country, CA; sisters Debbie Cunningham (husband Derek) of Franklin, TN: Lynn Barclay-Oliveira (husband Shawn) of Hummelstown; Kelly Windlan (husband Brad) of Cookeville, TN. He is also survived by his great-grandmother Dorothy Barclay of Carlisle; nieces Deanna Carter (husband Joseph) and Kara Windlan; nephews Drake Cunningham and Josh Windlan.
A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 1pm at Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle. Pastor Glen Osborn will officiate.