Joseph H. "Joey" Barclay

Joey was raised in Mt Holly Springs and graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1987. After high school, Joey went to CA to pursue a music career. He attended and then worked 12 years at Musician’s Institute, where he held various positions in admissions and IT. During that time he briefly toured in Japan with the band Ashen. Joey then worked at West Coast Ultrasound Institute, where he held positions as General Manager and Director of IT. Throughout those years and all of the long work hours, his son Brandon was always the most important part of his life.