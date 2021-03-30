Joseph H. Fisher, Sr., of Carlisle, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Carlisle on August 8, 1939 to the late Albert and Irene (Hays) Fisher, Sr.

Joseph worked as a truck driver for Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Nelson Minnich Excavating, and Valk Manufacturing.

Surviving are his children, Margie Vaughn of Newville, Joseph Fisher, Jr. of Carlisle, Keith Alan Fisher, William Booher of Ohio, Scarlet K. Ellis of California, and Mindy Jo Fink of Missouri; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde Fisher of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Michael Fisher, and his other siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.