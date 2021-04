Joseph H. Dyarman, 86, of Carlisle died at home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born on Aug. 6, 1934 in Greason, and family and farming were his life. Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Myers Dyarman, three children, Debra (Blevens) Zinn, Cindy (Charles) Stewart and John (Melanie) Dyarman, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Services will be private. www.EwingBrothers.com.