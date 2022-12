Joseph Edgar Boisvert, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, in the St. Paul Evangelical Church, 201 W. Louther St, Carlisle.The family will be available following the memorial service for visitation. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.