Joseph E. Shugart, Jr.

July 02, 1933- April 26, 2023

Joseph E. "Joe" Shughart, Jr., 89 of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle.

Born July 2, 1933 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Joseph E. Shughart, Sr., and Estella M. (Warner) Shughart.

Joe was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle, where he served in many capacities including 15 years as a Trustee and many years as head communion usher.

A graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1952, he honorably served his country in the U S Army from 1955-1957. Joe was also a member of the Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851.

Joe retired from United Telephone as a Lineman Manager.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years: Shirley (Leinaweaver() Shughart, a son: Brent E. Shughart of Carlisle, a grandson Austine Shughart of Shermans Dale and a sister Donna Day (Lester) of Plainfield. He was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda L. Shughart, a son Brian E. Shughart, a sister Myra Hartman and a brother Wayne Shughart.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle with the Rev. Steve Salisbury and Rev. Jospeh Kugle officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to his church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

