Joseph E. Grabey, a resident of Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, Carlisle, PA., passed peacefully December 31st, 2021, at the age of 92.

Born in Valley View, PA., Joe and his younger sister, Mae, were raised by his maternal grandparents as one of 13 children in the home. Graduating from Tri-Valley High School, in 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to the Strategic Air Command where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before honorably separating in 1952. Returning to Pennsylvania, he met and married his wife of 67-years, Patricia (Beckwith) Grabey. The couple settled in Carlisle. In 1991, he retired as a Line Crew Leader after 37 years of service with the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company.

A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, he served as a church Trustee and Elder. Possessed of a practiced intellect, Joe valued his work as a Mason and Past Master of St. John's Lodge No. 260. An avid golfer, his interest in the game led him to volunteer countless hours on and off the course as a USGA Rules Official for local tournaments, regional and national qualifying events, and as a member of the York County Amateur Golf Association who in 1990 honored him as their Man of the Year. For many years together, Pat and Joe also volunteered their time and energy to Project Share.

Surviving is his wife; son Colonel (ret) Kurt Grabey, USAF; daughter Carol and her husband Barry Vukoder; grandsons Justin Vukoder (children Addy and Harrison); Dr. Bret Vukoder, PhD (Dr. Amanda Luby, PhD); Tyler Vukoder (Cate Carter), and Robert Weibel.

Graveside services will be at the discretion of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Project Share of Carlisle, PA.

