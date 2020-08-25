Joseph Dudley Newsome Colonel, (Retired) US Army

In between his 3 Vietnam Combat tours, he served as an Instructor Pilot at the US Army Aviation School at Fort Walters TX where expertly trained new Army Pilots how to fly Helicopters and prepared them for Combat deployments into Vietnam. After the Vietnam War, he was selected to command the 2nd Battalion 21st Field Artillery Battalion at Fort Polk, LA and served in numerous other command and staff positions throughout his Military career, including graduation from the Naval War College in Newport Rhode Island. He donated all of his Military career items to the US Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA where stands a memorial on the outside Army Heritage Trail dedicated to those who served in Vietnam and mentions him by name under the Huey Helicopter display.

After retirement from the US Army, Joe moved back to his home state of Pennsylvania and volunteered his talents in many ways. He served as a squad leader on the Cumberland County Honor Guard providing outstanding professional burial services to numerous Veterans. He was a member and served as the Quartermaster of VFW Post 8851 in Boiling Springs, and a member of the American Legion China Post 1. Joe was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist church in Carlisle, PA where he served as a Trustee and an Usher. In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his 2 sons and spending time volunteering and travelling with his wife.