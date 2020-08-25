Joseph Dudley Newsome Colonel, (Retired) US Army

NEWSOME, JOSEPH DUDLEY (JOE) Colonel, (Retired) US Army: Age 81, formerly of Boiling Springs, PA passed away Wednesday night, 19 August 2020.
He was a graduate of Eddystone High School class of 1957, and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He received a BS Degree from Pennsylvania Military College (PMC) in 1961, now known as Widner College. Upon graduation from PMC, he received a Regular Army Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He attended US Army Aviation Flight School where he learned to fly helicopters and subsequently served 3 combat tours of duty in Vietnam assigned to the 11th Air Assault Division under the call sign BANDIT 30, and the 1st Cavalry Division under the call sign LONGHORN 3, where he flew UH-1H Huey gunships providing close air support for troops on the ground; later flying CH-47 Chinooks transporting urgent supplies and equipment for combat missions.
For his gallant service in Vietnam, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with First Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and 45 Air Medals. Joe served the US Army faithfully for 34 years where he obtained the rank of Colonel and Master Aviator; for this service he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with 5th Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Airborne Badge.
In between his 3 Vietnam Combat tours, he served as an Instructor Pilot at the US Army Aviation School at Fort Walters TX where expertly trained new Army Pilots how to fly Helicopters and prepared them for Combat deployments into Vietnam. After the Vietnam War, he was selected to command the 2nd Battalion 21st Field Artillery Battalion at Fort Polk, LA and served in numerous other command and staff positions throughout his Military career, including graduation from the Naval War College in Newport Rhode Island. He donated all of his Military career items to the US Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA where stands a memorial on the outside Army Heritage Trail dedicated to those who served in Vietnam and mentions him by name under the Huey Helicopter display.
After retirement from the US Army, Joe moved back to his home state of Pennsylvania and volunteered his talents in many ways. He served as a squad leader on the Cumberland County Honor Guard providing outstanding professional burial services to numerous Veterans. He was a member and served as the Quartermaster of VFW Post 8851 in Boiling Springs, and a member of the American Legion China Post 1. Joe was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist church in Carlisle, PA where he served as a Trustee and an Usher. In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his 2 sons and spending time volunteering and travelling with his wife.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, comrade, community volunteer, and friend in the Boiling Springs / Carlisle area. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Maryann Newsome; his 2 sons, Jeff and John Newsome, of Colorado Springs CO and Plano, TX respectively; his sister Janet Pauley of Tampa, FL; 5 Grandchildren Joe, Jenna, Jessica, Joshua; and Alyssa; and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 28 August 2020, 6 to 8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA, 17013 and again on Saturday 29 August 2020 at 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015; followed by the Funeral services at 11:00AM - 12:00 PM.
If desired, and in lieu of sending flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle, PA in memory of Colonel (retired) Joseph D. Newsome.
