Joseph C. Miller, 78. passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA.

He was born February 5, 1943 in Carlisle to Violet M. (Rohrer) Miller and the late Clinton J. Miller.

At Mr. Miller's request no services will be held.

In addition to his Mother, Mr. Miller is survived by his brother John K. Miller of Carlisle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.