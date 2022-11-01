Jordan D. Altmeyer
March 22, 1989- October 25, 2022
Jordan D. Altmeyer, age 33 of Tampa, FL, formerly of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 PM until service time.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA is assisting family with arrangements.