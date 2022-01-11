 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnny Ranier Wannyn

Johnny Ranier Wannyn, 33, passed away on January 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born October 31, 1988, in Harrisburg, PA, to Beverly A. (Schoffstall) Wannyn and Ricky L. Wannyn (Mary).

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Daniel Murray officiating. A viewing will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of service. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.

