John will be remembered fondly by his family as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family said he was someone with a big heart who never met a stranger and was always willing to help the people he met. His family said his biggest joy came from his love of his family where he really enjoyed spending time attending his grandchildren's sporting events with his wife Sandra. He will also be remembered by his family for his love of antiquing and being a Big NY Yankees fan and hunting with his family where he became famous for his love of deluxe hunting. John was a member of New Hope Church of God in Carlisle where he loved his church family.John is survived by his wife Sandra, his daughters Kathy Hippensteel (John), and Kim Negley (Brian) and his sons Jeff Warner (Holly), and Scott Warner. He is also survived by his sister Dottie Warner and his brothers Michael and Dick and his wife Cindy, his grandchildren Joshua and Kyle Hippensteel, Zack, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Faith Warner, Amanda Wehler and Allison Barrick. He is also survived by his 3 step grandchildren Kyle, Adam, Olivia and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Donnie Warner.