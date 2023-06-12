John William Warner
June 7, 1942 - June 8, 2023
John William Warner age 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 8, 2023 in Newville, PA. John was born June 7, 1942 in Carlisle, PA son of the late Mike and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Warner.
John owned and operated J&S Fuels in Newville PA and was a contract painter after he retired.
John will be remembered fondly by his family as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family said he was someone with a big heart who never met a stranger and was always willing to help the people he met. His family said his biggest joy came from his love of his family where he really enjoyed spending time attending his grandchildren's sporting events with his wife Sandra. He will also be remembered by his family for his love of antiquing and being a Big NY Yankees fan and hunting with his family where he became famous for his love of deluxe hunting. John was a member of New Hope Church of God in Carlisle where he loved his church family.John is survived by his wife Sandra, his daughters Kathy Hippensteel (John), and Kim Negley (Brian) and his sons Jeff Warner (Holly), and Scott Warner. He is also survived by his sister Dottie Warner and his brothers Michael and Dick and his wife Cindy, his grandchildren Joshua and Kyle Hippensteel, Zack, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Faith Warner, Amanda Wehler and Allison Barrick. He is also survived by his 3 step grandchildren Kyle, Adam, Olivia and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Donnie Warner.
A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday June 15, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA with a Celebration of Life Service in Honor of John held on Friday June 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Dick Warner officiating at the services. A Committal and Burial Service will be held immediately following the services at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle.
In lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions in memory of John may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital at St.Judes.org or the Wounded Warriors Project at Wounded WarriorProject.org.
Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.