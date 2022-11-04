John Nelson West

November 15, 1961 - October 27, 2022

John Nelson West passed away suddenly on October 27, 2022, after a brief illness with hepato-renal syndrome. He most recently lived in Holbrook NY with Wendy Hughes, who was John's first girlfriend in 9th grade. They were reunited 40 years later and became life partners. John grew up in Carlisle PA, but spent much of his adult life living in or near Hilton Head, SC.

John attended Carlisle High School, Class of 1980 and excelled in basketball and golf. At 6 foot 8 inches tall, he was known for his long drives off the tee and won many local and sectional long drive championships. He attended Juniata College for one year (where he was a third string All American in golf) and finished his degree in Business Administration at the University of South Carolina. He became an assistant golf professional for part of his career and worked at Colonial CC in Harrisburg PA, Shipyard GC in Hilton Head and Rose Hill GC in Bluffton SC. After leaving the golf business, he worked for several companies including First HSA and Amazon.

He is survived by Wendy and two children Alison (Casey) Moons of Columbia, SC and Craig (Brooklyn) N. West of Bluffton, SC. He has two grandchildren, Aspen and Caden and a third grandchild is expected shortly. He was predeceased by his parents William J. West MD and Joyce W. West of Carlisle, PA and Hilton Head, SC. He is survived by two brothers, William (Jeanie) J. West Jr. MD of Old Forge, NY and Stephen (Lana) B. West of Dillsburg, PA. He has many relatives, including cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as lifelong friends and golfing partners scattered across the country.

Per John's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life sometime in the future, after the birth of his grandson. Photos and memories can be shared on the funeral site at www. raynordandrea.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity in John's name.