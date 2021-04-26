John W. Weigle, age 90 of Carlisle, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Opossum Hill (Lower Frankford Twp.) on May 23, 1930 to the late Stewart and Mary Barley Weigle.

John had formerly worked at the Carlisle Tire and Rubber and retired from Carlisle Syntec with a combination of 45 years of service. He was a former member of Waggoner's United Methodist Church and a life member of the Carlisle Eagles Aerie #1299. John was an avid outdoorsmen enjoying hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his vegetable garden. His family meant the most to him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty J. Rhoads Weigle of Carlisle, his son, Keith A. Weigle, daughter, Deborah J. Smith (husband Cloyd), daughter in law, Dianne Weigle all of Carlisle. Two sisters, Fern Gordon and Mary Ann Hays also of Carlisle. Three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, John W. Weigle, Jr., grandson, Paul Weigle and his brother Norman Weigle.