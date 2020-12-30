John W. Vogelsong, 64, returned to his heavenly home on December 28th, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID-19. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. John was born on August 28th, 1956 in Sunbury, PA to Virginia Vogelsong and the late Lester E Vogelsong Sr of Mechanicsburg, PA. John was a graduate of Mechanicsburg Area High School and Cumberland Perry VoTech, where he fine-tuned his passion for carpentry. He was a veteran of the United States Army who carried a true love of his country in his heart. He was a life member of the VFW Post 6704 and a member of the American Legion Post 26. He was retired after 30 years of service from Naval Inventory Control Point and continued to work, establishing PEAK Construction Services, Inc. John was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend, Paula, who helped him form a closer relationship with Christ. He loved to travel the world with his bride, but genuinely believed that there was no place like home. John helped to raise his three children by his example of his devout love of the Lord, kindness to others, and hard work. He was a girls' softball coach and was privileged to coach all three of his daughters on the same team for two years. John was generous and gave as selflessly to his family and friends as he did a stranger he had just met. John was a loving, doting grandfather (Little Pappy) who adored his five grandchildren. He could always be found wearing a proud smile watching dance recitals, swim meets and baseball games. He was always their biggest cheerleader and would push them to give their all in any pursuits with "give it 110%" as his mantra. He had a voice like no other and a laugh that could fill a room. He always had time to answer a question, give advice, or solve a problem no matter how small. He is dearly missed by too many to count, who celebrate the fact that he is at home with his Lord. John is survived by his wife, Paula (Noss) of Dillsburg, PA; his 3 daughters, Kimberly Ginter (Vogelsong) and her husband Jeffrey of Mechanicsburg, PA, Allison Kennedy(Vogelsong) and her husband Michael of Mechanicsburg, PA and Elizabeth Vogelsong and her wife Brighid Marquess of Philadelphia, PA; his grandchildren; Lance Ginter, Daryn Ginter, Kathryn Kennedy, William Kennedy, and Lochlainn Marquess; his mother, Virginia Vogelsong; his siblings Lester Vogelsong Jr. (Patricia) Stephen Vogelsong,(Evelyn) Thomas Vogelsong, (Krystine), Julie Ansel and Janice Medellin (Dave). He was preceded in death by his father, Lester E Vogelsong Sr, and his sisters, Barbara Wordenand Cynthia Boyer.