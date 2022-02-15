John W. Laudenberger, 77, of Carlisle passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife by his side on February 10.

John William Laudenberger was born on December 20, 1944, and raised in Columbia, Pa., the only child and pride and joy of his parents, the late John and Betty (Long) Laudenberger. Known as Johnny Bill as a child—which his own children found endlessly amusing—his lifelong love of sports began early. He attended Columbia High School (roll Tide!), where he was a varsity wrestler and achieved "straight A's in gym class." After high school, John headed west for adventure and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1966.

Back in Pennsylvania, John lucked out by meeting Peggy Falk and in 1968 they began a marriage that carried them through the next 53 years of parenthood, work, retirement, and the joys of grandchildren. Through marriage, John gained an extensive, loving family of sisters- and brothers-in-law.

John and Peggy have three children and three grandchildren: Keith, married to Laura (Kirkland), and parents to the next John Laudenberger; Heather, married to John Maitrejean, and parents of Chloe and Kate; and Michele, the reason her parents have passports.

John had a successful career in home building that paid for a lot of orthodontics and college tuition, and a retirement career as a Sun Motors dealership driver that filled his days with fancy cars and the companionship of his fellow drivers as they searched the Mid-Atlantic for the best pies, cheese steaks, and crab cakes.

A teaser, a joker, and a creative user of curse words, John had numerous joys in his later life, including national park visits and road-trips with his wife Peggy, seeing a lit-up "hot donuts" sign, and spending time on his beloved porch or by his fireplace "resting his eyes."

Above all, John loved his family. He showed his love through providing extensive family chauffeur services, religiously following (and yelling at) his children's college sports teams, and devotedly attending his grandchildren's events and sporting activities. His family will feel keenly his absence while on the road, watching college football, and attending softball games. Their husband, Dad, and Paps was much loved and will be sorely missed.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years Peggy, their three children and three grandchildren, a loving aunt, and many cousins and in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.