On Monday, December 30, 2019, John W. Crum, of Wilmington, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.
John was born on April 7, 1941, in Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, to Lawrence and Nellie Crum. He was a 1959 graduate of Carlise High School.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Karen (Enck) Crum, daughters Laurette Crum of Alexandria, Virginia, and Leslie Loder (Rurik) of North East, Maryland, grandchildren Alexis and Holden Loder, brother James Crum of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on January 10, 2019 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.