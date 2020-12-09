John Sward

John Alrik Sward, 93, passed away on December 4, 2020 at William Penn Senior Suites in Jeannette, PA. He was born in Vormsi, Estonia on September 4, 1927 to Anders and Katarina (Bergstrom) Svard. He has been married to Helen (Koplus) Sward for 65 years. John was quick witted and always the life of the party. He loved to have a great time with friends, family and neighbors. He also loved playing golf and enjoyed an occasional beer and sip of Crown Royal. John was extremely proud to be an American citizen. John left Estonia during World War 2 as a teenager and learned his trade as an industrial glass blower in Sweden. He served 1 year of mandatory service in the Swedish Navy where he steered ships. John emigrated to Canada, where he met the love of his life (and greatest dance partner), Helle Koplus, whom he married in Canada. John and Helen came to the United Sates in December 1958 and lived in Carlisle, PA for 40 years before moving to Delmont, PA to be more involved in their grandchildren's lives. John worked at Philips in Canada, McCoy Electronics in Mt. Holly Springs, PA and then his own business making glass bulbs, by hand, that housed crystals used in ground communications and applications such as the Space Shuttle. John was very proud of his only child, daughter Nancy Sward-Martin, his son-in-law Daniel Martin, and his grandchildren and their chosen professions: Meghan - Hospital Pharmacist (like her mother), Kirstin - Elementary School Teacher, pursuing her Master's degree, and Maxwell - Engineering Student, pursuing Electrical Engineering (like his father). They were his pride and joy. John is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Hilma (Helge) and Mary (Axel) in Sweden and cousin John Bergstrom in Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife Helen, daughter Nancy and Goddaughters Rita Paju and Denise Kuchta. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Ohio, Canada and Sweden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling (800) 478-5833. No funeral arrangements are currently planned, due to the pandemic. Please note that John would not want you to pour any Crown Royal on the ground in his honor; he would much prefer that you drink it! Arrangements entrusted to the Bash-Neid-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.