John Swailes

John William Swailes was born on Oct. 26, 1957. His parents were the late William Swailes and M. Fay (Kessler) Swailes. He fought a courageous battle with lymphoma. He was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2020. John graduated from West Perry High School and attended Thompson Institute. He liked all things "mopar" and enjoyed flying radio control airplanes and race cars. In his early career he was employed by Sheaffer Bros. Auto Parts Inc. of Carlisle, PA. In his second career he was employed by Keller Bros. Inc. as a mechanical supervisor. He is survived by this loving family. His wife Vikki (Keller) Swailes, his daughter Carrie, her husband Troy, and his grandson Keaton will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind many beloved friends!